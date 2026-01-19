    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsPolyPeptide Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu PolyPeptide Group
    PolyPeptide Group Achieves Record Revenue & Profit Growth in 2025

    PolyPeptide Group AG closes 2025 on a high note, delivering robust revenue growth, stronger margins and solid cash reserves while advancing toward its ambitious 2028 targets.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • PolyPeptide Group AG successfully closed the financial year 2025 with strong revenue growth and improved profitability.
    • Revenue reached approximately EUR 389 million, reflecting a growth rate of about +15.6% compared to the previous year, primarily driven by metabolic therapeutics.
    • EBITDA margin improved significantly from 7.5% in 2024 to between 11% and 12% in 2025, aligning with upper guidance.
    • Capital expenditures for the year were just over EUR 100 million, consistent with guidance.
    • The company ended the year with EUR 75 million in cash and cash equivalents, along with EUR 51 million available under a revolving credit facility.
    • PolyPeptide aims to double its revenue reported for 2023 by 2028, with an expected EBITDA margin approaching 25% by that year.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at PolyPeptide Group is on 12.03.2026.






    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
