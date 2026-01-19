SUESS MicroTec Extends CEO Burkhardt Frick & CFO Dr. Ballwießer Contracts

The Supervisory Board extended the contracts of CEO Burkhardt Frick until December 31, 2030, and CFO Dr. Cornelia Ballwießer until June 30, 2028.

Burkhardt Frick became CEO on September 11, 2023, and is committed to leading SUSS MicroTec through its strategic growth until 2030.

The company aims for group sales between €750 million and €900 million by 2030, with gross profit margins of 43-45% and EBIT margins of 20-22%.

Dr. Cornelia Ballwießer, who became CFO on July 1, 2023, has significantly improved SUSS's financial position and organizational structure.

The management emphasizes a focus on digitalization, governance, and ESG strategies to support future growth and profitability.

SUSS MicroTec is a leading supplier in the semiconductor industry, supporting over 8,000 systems worldwide, with a focus on next-generation technologies like 3D integration and nanoimprint lithography.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at SUESS MicroTec is on 30.03.2026.

The price of SUESS MicroTec at the time of the news was 44,80EUR and was down -6,33 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 45,75EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,12 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.322,08PKT (+0,29 %).





