    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSUESS MicroTec AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu SUESS MicroTec
    113 Aufrufe 113 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    SUESS MicroTec Extends CEO Burkhardt Frick & CFO Dr. Ballwießer Contracts

    SUSS MicroTec secures its leadership for the long term, sharpening its focus on growth, innovation and ESG as it targets ambitious 2030 performance goals.

    SUESS MicroTec Extends CEO Burkhardt Frick & CFO Dr. Ballwießer Contracts
    Foto: Business_Wire - picture-alliance/ dpa | Photo
    • The Supervisory Board extended the contracts of CEO Burkhardt Frick until December 31, 2030, and CFO Dr. Cornelia Ballwießer until June 30, 2028.
    • Burkhardt Frick became CEO on September 11, 2023, and is committed to leading SUSS MicroTec through its strategic growth until 2030.
    • The company aims for group sales between €750 million and €900 million by 2030, with gross profit margins of 43-45% and EBIT margins of 20-22%.
    • Dr. Cornelia Ballwießer, who became CFO on July 1, 2023, has significantly improved SUSS's financial position and organizational structure.
    • The management emphasizes a focus on digitalization, governance, and ESG strategies to support future growth and profitability.
    • SUSS MicroTec is a leading supplier in the semiconductor industry, supporting over 8,000 systems worldwide, with a focus on next-generation technologies like 3D integration and nanoimprint lithography.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at SUESS MicroTec is on 30.03.2026.

    The price of SUESS MicroTec at the time of the news was 44,80EUR and was down -6,33 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 45,75EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,12 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.322,08PKT (+0,29 %).


    SUESS MicroTec

    -6,63 %
    -6,14 %
    +18,47 %
    +30,16 %
    -6,71 %
    +156,84 %
    +111,35 %
    +502,87 %
    +84,45 %
    ISIN:DE000A1K0235WKN:A1K023





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    SUESS MicroTec Extends CEO Burkhardt Frick & CFO Dr. Ballwießer Contracts SUSS MicroTec secures its leadership for the long term, sharpening its focus on growth, innovation and ESG as it targets ambitious 2030 performance goals.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     