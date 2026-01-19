Douglas Q1 2025/26 Results: Slight EBITDA Miss, Full-Year Outlook Unchanged

Douglas Group's preliminary Q1 2025/26 adjusted EBITDA margin was approximately 19.9%, slightly below market expectations of 20.8%

Net sales increased by 1.7% to €1.67 billion in Q1 2025/26

The adjusted EBITDA margin was affected by gross margin pressure, high customer price sensitivity, and product mix effects

Full-year guidance remains unchanged: net sales between €4.65 billion and €4.80 billion, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 16.5%

Net leverage is projected to be between 2.5x and 3.0x as of September 30, 2026

Final Q1 results will be published on February 11, 2026

The price of Douglas at the time of the news was 11,770EUR and was down -0,76 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,760EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.012,32PKT (-1,69 %).





