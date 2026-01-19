Douglas Q1 2025/26 Results: Slight EBITDA Miss, Full-Year Outlook Unchanged
Douglas Group starts FY 2025/26 with modest growth and resilient guidance, as Q1 margins face pressure but sales edge higher and leverage targets stay on track.
- Douglas Group's preliminary Q1 2025/26 adjusted EBITDA margin was approximately 19.9%, slightly below market expectations of 20.8%
- Net sales increased by 1.7% to €1.67 billion in Q1 2025/26
- The adjusted EBITDA margin was affected by gross margin pressure, high customer price sensitivity, and product mix effects
- Full-year guidance remains unchanged: net sales between €4.65 billion and €4.80 billion, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 16.5%
- Net leverage is projected to be between 2.5x and 3.0x as of September 30, 2026
- Final Q1 results will be published on February 11, 2026
