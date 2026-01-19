Douglas Group Delivers 1.7% Sales Growth in Q1 Amid Market Challenges

Douglas Group achieved a 1.7% sales growth in Q1 2025/26, totaling 1.67 billion euros.

The adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was approximately 19.9%, down from 21.5% in the previous year.

Market conditions were challenging, with weak performance noted in Germany, France, and the Netherlands, while Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) showed strong results.

The company maintains its full-year sales guidance of 4.65 to 4.80 billion euros and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 16.5%.

Store sales grew by 0.4%, supported by the opening of 13 new locations, while online sales increased by 4.2%.

CEO Sander van der Laan emphasized the importance of strategic initiatives and disciplined cost management to navigate the challenging market environment.

The next important date, Trading Statement 2026, at Douglas is on 19.01.2026.

