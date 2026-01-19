    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDouglas AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Douglas
    Douglas Group Delivers 1.7% Sales Growth in Q1 Amid Market Challenges

    Douglas Group opened Q1 2025/26 with modest growth, resilient margins and mixed regional performance, while reaffirming its full-year outlook.

    • Douglas Group achieved a 1.7% sales growth in Q1 2025/26, totaling 1.67 billion euros.
    • The adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was approximately 19.9%, down from 21.5% in the previous year.
    • Market conditions were challenging, with weak performance noted in Germany, France, and the Netherlands, while Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) showed strong results.
    • The company maintains its full-year sales guidance of 4.65 to 4.80 billion euros and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 16.5%.
    • Store sales grew by 0.4%, supported by the opening of 13 new locations, while online sales increased by 4.2%.
    • CEO Sander van der Laan emphasized the importance of strategic initiatives and disciplined cost management to navigate the challenging market environment.

    The next important date, Trading Statement 2026, at Douglas is on 19.01.2026.

    The price of Douglas at the time of the news was 11,600EUR and was down -2,19 % compared with the previous day.
    11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,620EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,17 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.014,46PKT (-1,68 %).


