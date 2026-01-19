Nordex & VERBUND Sign 700 MW Wind Turbine Deal for Green Power
VERBUND Green Power and Nordex are joining forces in a major wind power push, securing up to 700 MW of cutting-edge turbines across six key European markets.
- VERBUND Green Power and Nordex Group sign a multi-year framework agreement for up to 700 MW of wind turbines
- The partnership will supply and deliver up to 105 turbines across six European markets: Austria, Germany, Spain, Italy, Romania, and Albania, through 2030
- The agreement covers approximately 50% of VERBUND Green Power’s wind project pipeline, subject to final approvals and conditions
- VERBUND aims to expand renewable energy, targeting 25% of its total generation from wind and solar by 2030 under its Mission V strategy
- Nordex will provide its latest 7 MW class turbines, including a recent order of nine turbines for Romania, expanding its footprint there
- Both companies emphasize their commitment to accelerating renewable energy deployment and supporting the energy transition in Europe
The next important date, German Corporate Conference, Kepler Cheuvreux, at Nordex is on 20.01.2026.
The price of Nordex at the time of the news was 32,47EUR and was up +2,43 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,48EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,03 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.604,17PKT (-1,06 %).
