    Henkel kicks off its anniversary year 2026 (FOTO)
    Foto: Jan-Philipp Strobel - dpa
    Düsseldorf (ots) -

    - Henkel is celebrating its 150th anniversary under the motto "Future? Ready!",
    highlighting its pioneering spirit, innovation, and commitment to
    responsibility
    - Recognition and benefits for employees during the anniversary year, as well as
    initiatives and events worldwide

    This year, Henkel is celebrating a special anniversary: 150 years ago, on 26
    September 1876, Fritz Henkel founded the company, which over the course of its
    history has developed into a global group with around 47,000 employees in more
    than 70 countries.

    The 2026 anniversary year is held under the motto "Future? Ready!", expressing
    confidence in Henkel's continued successful development, even in challenging
    times marked by geopolitical tensions, technological transformation, and growing
    volatility. At the heart of the anniversary are the qualities that have shaped
    the company since its founding a pioneering spirit, innovative strength, and
    responsibility.

    "150 years mark an important milestone in Henkel's history. They stand for
    continuity, a pioneering spirit, and the courage to constantly rethink the
    status quo," says Dr. Simone Bagel-Trah, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board and
    Shareholders' Committee of Henkel. "As a family-owned company, we bear
    responsibility towards our employees, society, and future generations. We are
    proud of how our employees around the world continue to bring the shared Henkel
    spirit to life and carry it forward every day. Our purpose expresses what we
    stand for: creating value and positive impact with our pioneering and
    entrepreneurial spirit, always keeping the well-being of today's and future
    generations in mind. Or, as we say: Pioneers at heart for the good of
    generations . This gives me great confidence and trust as we look ahead."

    "With this special anniversary, we want to reaffirm our confidence in our
    capabilities, our people, our innovative strength, and our corporate culture,"
    says Henkel CEO Carsten Knobel. "Under the motto 'Future? Ready!', we are
    entering our anniversary year - a year in which we look back with great pride on
    our long history and, at the same time, look ahead with confidence to the path
    ahead of us. At the heart of the anniversary are our employees around the world,
    because they are the key to our success. That is why we are actively involving
    them in the celebrations - through tangible benefits such as advantages in the
    employee share program, an additional day of vacation, and, of course, a variety
    of events worldwide around the company's birthday in September."

    An anniversary that brings people together: Benefits for Henkel employees
     

