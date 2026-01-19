Henkel kicks off its anniversary year 2026 (FOTO)

Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Henkel VZ Aktie Die Henkel VZ Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,41 % und einem Kurs von 72,08 auf Tradegate (19. Januar 2026, 12:04 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Henkel VZ Aktie um +0,53 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +1,73 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Henkel VZ bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 12,86 Mrd.. Henkel VZ zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 2,0400. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,8000 %. Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 73,00EUR. Von den letzten 7 Analysten der Henkel VZ Aktie empfehlen 5 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 65,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 82,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von -10,15 %/+13,35 % bedeutet.

Düsseldorf (ots) -- Henkel is celebrating its 150th anniversary under the motto "Future? Ready!",highlighting its pioneering spirit, innovation, and commitment toresponsibility- Recognition and benefits for employees during the anniversary year, as well asinitiatives and events worldwideThis year, Henkel is celebrating a special anniversary: 150 years ago, on 26September 1876, Fritz Henkel founded the company, which over the course of itshistory has developed into a global group with around 47,000 employees in morethan 70 countries.The 2026 anniversary year is held under the motto "Future? Ready!", expressingconfidence in Henkel's continued successful development, even in challengingtimes marked by geopolitical tensions, technological transformation, and growingvolatility. At the heart of the anniversary are the qualities that have shapedthe company since its founding a pioneering spirit, innovative strength, andresponsibility."150 years mark an important milestone in Henkel's history. They stand forcontinuity, a pioneering spirit, and the courage to constantly rethink thestatus quo," says Dr. Simone Bagel-Trah, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board andShareholders' Committee of Henkel. "As a family-owned company, we bearresponsibility towards our employees, society, and future generations. We areproud of how our employees around the world continue to bring the shared Henkelspirit to life and carry it forward every day. Our purpose expresses what westand for: creating value and positive impact with our pioneering andentrepreneurial spirit, always keeping the well-being of today's and futuregenerations in mind. Or, as we say: Pioneers at heart for the good ofgenerations . This gives me great confidence and trust as we look ahead.""With this special anniversary, we want to reaffirm our confidence in ourcapabilities, our people, our innovative strength, and our corporate culture,"says Henkel CEO Carsten Knobel. "Under the motto 'Future? Ready!', we areentering our anniversary year - a year in which we look back with great pride onour long history and, at the same time, look ahead with confidence to the pathahead of us. At the heart of the anniversary are our employees around the world,because they are the key to our success. That is why we are actively involvingthem in the celebrations - through tangible benefits such as advantages in theemployee share program, an additional day of vacation, and, of course, a varietyof events worldwide around the company's birthday in September."An anniversary that brings people together: Benefits for Henkel employees