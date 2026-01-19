Henkel kicks off its anniversary year 2026 (FOTO)
- Henkel is celebrating its 150th anniversary under the motto "Future? Ready!",
highlighting its pioneering spirit, innovation, and commitment to
responsibility
- Recognition and benefits for employees during the anniversary year, as well as
initiatives and events worldwide
This year, Henkel is celebrating a special anniversary: 150 years ago, on 26
September 1876, Fritz Henkel founded the company, which over the course of its
history has developed into a global group with around 47,000 employees in more
than 70 countries.
The 2026 anniversary year is held under the motto "Future? Ready!", expressing
confidence in Henkel's continued successful development, even in challenging
times marked by geopolitical tensions, technological transformation, and growing
volatility. At the heart of the anniversary are the qualities that have shaped
the company since its founding a pioneering spirit, innovative strength, and
responsibility.
"150 years mark an important milestone in Henkel's history. They stand for
continuity, a pioneering spirit, and the courage to constantly rethink the
status quo," says Dr. Simone Bagel-Trah, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board and
Shareholders' Committee of Henkel. "As a family-owned company, we bear
responsibility towards our employees, society, and future generations. We are
proud of how our employees around the world continue to bring the shared Henkel
spirit to life and carry it forward every day. Our purpose expresses what we
stand for: creating value and positive impact with our pioneering and
entrepreneurial spirit, always keeping the well-being of today's and future
generations in mind. Or, as we say: Pioneers at heart for the good of
generations . This gives me great confidence and trust as we look ahead."
"With this special anniversary, we want to reaffirm our confidence in our
capabilities, our people, our innovative strength, and our corporate culture,"
says Henkel CEO Carsten Knobel. "Under the motto 'Future? Ready!', we are
entering our anniversary year - a year in which we look back with great pride on
our long history and, at the same time, look ahead with confidence to the path
ahead of us. At the heart of the anniversary are our employees around the world,
because they are the key to our success. That is why we are actively involving
them in the celebrations - through tangible benefits such as advantages in the
employee share program, an additional day of vacation, and, of course, a variety
of events worldwide around the company's birthday in September."
An anniversary that brings people together: Benefits for Henkel employees
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Henkel VZ Aktie
Die Henkel VZ Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,41 % und einem Kurs von 72,08 auf Tradegate (19. Januar 2026, 12:04 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Henkel VZ Aktie um +0,53 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +1,73 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Henkel VZ bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 12,86 Mrd..
Henkel VZ zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 2,0400. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,8000 %.
Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 73,00EUR. Von den letzten 7 Analysten der Henkel VZ Aktie empfehlen 5 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 65,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 82,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von -10,15 %/+13,35 % bedeutet.
