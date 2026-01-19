DAX, Qunabox Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Qunabox Group
|+33,10 %
|Dienstleistungen
|🥈
|ImmunityBio
|+27,27 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
|+15,00 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Li-FT Power
|-9,31 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Millennial Potash
|-12,02 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Sumitomo Pharma
|-13,33 %
|Pharmaindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|ImmunityBio
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Energy Transition Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|DiagnosTear Technologies
|Gesundheitswesen
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|ABO Energy
|Erneuerbare Energien
|Antimony Resources
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|231
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|87
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|51
|Pharmaindustrie
|Almonty Industries
|35
|Rohstoffe
|Novo Nordisk
|34
|Pharmaindustrie
|Borussia Dortmund
|32
|Freizeit
Qunabox Group
Wochenperformance: +36,96 %
Platz 1
ImmunityBio
Wochenperformance: +204,78 %
Platz 2
Sierra Madre Gold and Silver
Wochenperformance: +48,44 %
Platz 3
Li-FT Power
Wochenperformance: +15,08 %
Platz 4
Millennial Potash
Wochenperformance: -1,08 %
Platz 5
Sumitomo Pharma
Wochenperformance: -25,86 %
Platz 6
ImmunityBio
Wochenperformance: +204,78 %
Platz 7
Energy Transition Minerals
Wochenperformance: +21,58 %
Platz 8
DiagnosTear Technologies
Wochenperformance: +11,11 %
Platz 9
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: +2,39 %
Platz 10
ABO Energy
Wochenperformance: -42,86 %
Platz 11
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: -2,51 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,08 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: +11,09 %
Platz 14
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -24,15 %
Platz 15
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -4,81 %
Platz 16
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: -1,61 %
Platz 17
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +0,60 %
Platz 18
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte