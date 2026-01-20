FintechWerx Launches New Corporate Website to Power 2026 Sales and Market Expansion

Vancouver, BC - January 19, 2026 - FintechWerx International Software Services Inc. (CSE: WERX) (“FintechWerx” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of its newly relaunched corporate website, designed to support the Company’s commercial execution and plans for expanded market activity in 2026.

The updated site provides a more structured presentation of the FintechWerx platform and its solutions, including PaymentWerx, MerchantWerx, EMTWerx and TrustWerx, and is designed to better support merchant and partner engagement across key audiences, including merchants, independent sales organizations, and payment service providers. The relaunch also reflects improvements to the underlying website architecture to support faster updates, clearer segmentation of content, and more consistent alignment with sales and marketing workflows.

The website relaunch follows the Company’s previously announced engagement with Spark Labs Marketing for targeted, data-driven outreach intended to increase awareness of the FintechWerx platform and its suite of products to relevant market segments.

Ensuring that the Company’s digital presence is aligned with its commercial priorities was a key consideration behind the relaunch, according to George Hofsink, Co-Founder and CEO of FintechWerx.

“With our 2026 commercial objectives in view, it was important that our website more clearly reflect how we present our platform and engage with prospective clients and partners,” says Hofsink. “This relaunch supports more efficient conversations by organizing our solutions and messaging in a way that aligns with how stakeholders evaluate onboarding, payments, and risk and compliance considerations.”

From an operational perspective, the redesigned site is intended to function as a practical sales enablement asset and a central reference point for prospective customers and partners, explains Kent Carasquero, Co-Founder and CFO of FintechWerx.

“As we increase market-facing activity, a clear and scalable digital presence supports disciplined execution,” says Carasquero. “The updated website is designed to improve how prospective customers and partners understand our platform and engage with the Company as we move through 2026.”

About FintechWerx

FintechWerx is a Canadian financial technology company providing onboarding, payments, identity verification, fraud mitigation, and data services to merchants, independent sales organizations, and payment service providers, offering an alternative to the need for a patchwork of providers. Additional information is available at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company’s website at www.FintechWerx.com.