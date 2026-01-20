DocMorris AG Achieves 11.1% Revenue Growth in 2025 with Strong Q4

DocMorris achieved 11.1% revenue growth in 2025, reaching CHF 1,185.8 million, with strong performance across all business areas.

Prescription (Rx) revenue increased by 33.2% in 2025, driven by a 22.3% growth in Q4, highlighting significant growth in Germany.

Non-Rx revenue grew by 7.1% in 2025, with a notable Q4 increase of 14.9%, supported by OTC and Digital Services.

Digital Services saw a 110% increase in revenue for 2025, with TeleClinic up 124%, emphasizing strategic focus on telemedicine.

The number of active customers rose to 11 million in 2025, despite losing some customers from Zur Rose Germany.

The company confirms an EBITDA loss of CHF 48-52 million for 2025, aiming for EBITDA breakeven in 2026 and free cash flow breakeven in 2027.

The next important date, quarterly report, at DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose) is on 19.03.2026.

The price of DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose) at the time of the news was 7,0400EUR and was down -0,14 % compared with the previous day.

