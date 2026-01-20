    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDocMorris AG (ex zur Rose) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose)
    129 Aufrufe 129 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    DocMorris AG Achieves 11.1% Revenue Growth in 2025 with Strong Q4

    In 2025, DocMorris accelerated its digital health journey, posting double-digit revenue gains, booming telemedicine services, and a rapidly expanding customer base.

    DocMorris AG Achieves 11.1% Revenue Growth in 2025 with Strong Q4
    Foto: Zur Rose Group AG
    • DocMorris achieved 11.1% revenue growth in 2025, reaching CHF 1,185.8 million, with strong performance across all business areas.
    • Prescription (Rx) revenue increased by 33.2% in 2025, driven by a 22.3% growth in Q4, highlighting significant growth in Germany.
    • Non-Rx revenue grew by 7.1% in 2025, with a notable Q4 increase of 14.9%, supported by OTC and Digital Services.
    • Digital Services saw a 110% increase in revenue for 2025, with TeleClinic up 124%, emphasizing strategic focus on telemedicine.
    • The number of active customers rose to 11 million in 2025, despite losing some customers from Zur Rose Germany.
    • The company confirms an EBITDA loss of CHF 48-52 million for 2025, aiming for EBITDA breakeven in 2026 and free cash flow breakeven in 2027.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose) is on 19.03.2026.

    The price of DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose) at the time of the news was 7,0400EUR and was down -0,14 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,0275EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,18 % since publication.


    DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose)

    +3,94 %
    +16,64 %
    +28,23 %
    +11,03 %
    -3,49 %
    -34,46 %
    -94,01 %
    -83,93 %
    ISIN:CH0042615283WKN:A0Q6J0





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    DocMorris AG Achieves 11.1% Revenue Growth in 2025 with Strong Q4 In 2025, DocMorris accelerated its digital health journey, posting double-digit revenue gains, booming telemedicine services, and a rapidly expanding customer base.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     