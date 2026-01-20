    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsKomax Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Komax Holding
    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Komax Holding Gains Despite Restructuring Costs & Currency Effects

    Despite tariffs, currency headwinds and restructuring, Komax closed 2025 with a slim operating profit and rising momentum in the second half of the year.

    Komax Holding Gains Despite Restructuring Costs & Currency Effects
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • The Komax Group achieved a slightly positive operating result (EBIT) in 2025 despite restructuring costs, negative currency effects, and US tariffs.
    • Cost reduction measures implemented since 2024 are expected to save CHF 25 million by 2026, with CHF 9 million in restructuring costs in 2025.
    • Order intake in 2025 was CHF 565 million, a 2.1% decrease from the previous year, and revenues were around CHF 580 million, an 8% decline.
    • The second half of 2025 saw increased order intake and revenues compared to the first half, despite challenging market conditions.
    • Market environment in 2025 was volatile, with significant reluctance to invest among European automotive customers, while industrial markets remained positive; US tariffs negatively impacted profit.
    • The company plans to publish detailed financial statements for 2025 on March 10, 2026.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Komax Holding is on 10.03.2026.

    The price of Komax Holding at the time of the news was 61,90EUR and was down -0,24 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 61,80EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,16 % since publication.


    Komax Holding

    -0,08 %
    -9,70 %
    -9,17 %
    -12,26 %
    -49,10 %
    -78,09 %
    -66,54 %
    -66,23 %
    -48,18 %
    ISIN:CH0010702154WKN:907324





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Komax Holding Gains Despite Restructuring Costs & Currency Effects Despite tariffs, currency headwinds and restructuring, Komax closed 2025 with a slim operating profit and rising momentum in the second half of the year.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     