Komax Holding Gains Despite Restructuring Costs & Currency Effects

The Komax Group achieved a slightly positive operating result (EBIT) in 2025 despite restructuring costs, negative currency effects, and US tariffs.

Cost reduction measures implemented since 2024 are expected to save CHF 25 million by 2026, with CHF 9 million in restructuring costs in 2025.

Order intake in 2025 was CHF 565 million, a 2.1% decrease from the previous year, and revenues were around CHF 580 million, an 8% decline.

The second half of 2025 saw increased order intake and revenues compared to the first half, despite challenging market conditions.

Market environment in 2025 was volatile, with significant reluctance to invest among European automotive customers, while industrial markets remained positive; US tariffs negatively impacted profit.

The company plans to publish detailed financial statements for 2025 on March 10, 2026.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Komax Holding is on 10.03.2026.

The price of Komax Holding at the time of the news was 61,90EUR and was down -0,24 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 61,80EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,16 % since publication.





