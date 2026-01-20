    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVienna International Airport AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Vienna International Airport
    Vienna International Airport Breaks 2025 Records with 43.4M Passengers & Cargo!

    In 2025, Vienna Airport soared to record heights in passengers and cargo, yet looming cost pressures and shifting airline capacity cloud the 2026 outlook.

    Foto: Tang Yi - picture alliance / Xinhua News Agency
    • Vienna Airport set a new passenger record in 2025 with 32.6 million travelers, and the Flughafen Wien Group handled 43.4 million passengers, a 4.9% increase
    • Cargo volume at Vienna Airport increased by 5.3% in 2025, reaching 313,763 tonnes, driven by strong growth in Asia and the Middle East
    • For 2026, passenger numbers are expected to decline slightly to around 30 million at Vienna Airport and 41.5 million for the Group, due to capacity reductions by low-cost carriers like Ryanair and Wizz Air
    • Despite fare reductions (-4.6%) and a slight passenger decline, the Group maintains a stable net profit forecast of €210 million, with planned investments of €330 million at Vienna and Malta airports
    • Top destinations in 2025 included Antalya, Mallorca, Barcelona, Bangkok, New York, and Taipei, with Germany, Spain, and Italy as the most popular countries
    • Challenges for 2026 include high location costs due to aviation tax, capacity shifts by airlines to Bratislava, and the need for EU aviation regulation reforms to support growth

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Vienna International Airport is on 02.03.2026.

    The price of Vienna International Airport at the time of the news was 55,30EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 55,40EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,18 % since publication.


    Vienna International Airport

    +0,36 %
    -0,36 %
    +0,36 %
    +4,51 %
    +4,12 %
    +63,53 %
    +95,43 %
    +175,31 %
    +50,06 %
    ISIN:AT00000VIE62WKN:A2AMK9





