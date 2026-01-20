Vienna International Airport Breaks 2025 Records with 43.4M Passengers & Cargo!

Vienna Airport set a new passenger record in 2025 with 32.6 million travelers, and the Flughafen Wien Group handled 43.4 million passengers, a 4.9% increase

Cargo volume at Vienna Airport increased by 5.3% in 2025, reaching 313,763 tonnes, driven by strong growth in Asia and the Middle East

For 2026, passenger numbers are expected to decline slightly to around 30 million at Vienna Airport and 41.5 million for the Group, due to capacity reductions by low-cost carriers like Ryanair and Wizz Air

Despite fare reductions (-4.6%) and a slight passenger decline, the Group maintains a stable net profit forecast of €210 million, with planned investments of €330 million at Vienna and Malta airports

Top destinations in 2025 included Antalya, Mallorca, Barcelona, Bangkok, New York, and Taipei, with Germany, Spain, and Italy as the most popular countries

Challenges for 2026 include high location costs due to aviation tax, capacity shifts by airlines to Bratislava, and the need for EU aviation regulation reforms to support growth

