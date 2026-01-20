Silber, Circus & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Jörg Carstensen - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Circus
|+13,94 %
|Nahrungsmittel
|🥈
|Pop Mart International Group
|+8,08 %
|Konsum
|🥉
|Elevra Lithium
|+5,88 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|UBTECH ROBOTICS LTD (H)
|-6,36 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|Lynas Rare Earths
|-7,09 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|ImmunityBio
|-12,51 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Critical Metals Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Saga Metals
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|ST George Mining
|Rohstoffe
|BYD
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|ImmunityBio
|Biotechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|144
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|62
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|DroneShield
|43
|Sonstige Technologie
|Gold
|31
|Rohstoffe
|TKMS
|28
|Maschinenbau
|Bayer
|27
|Pharmaindustrie
Circus
Wochenperformance: -2,12 %
Platz 1
Pop Mart International Group
Wochenperformance: +0,94 %
Platz 2
Elevra Lithium
Wochenperformance: -6,09 %
Platz 3
UBTECH ROBOTICS LTD (H)
Wochenperformance: +6,92 %
Platz 4
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: +1,63 %
Platz 5
ImmunityBio
Wochenperformance: +164,72 %
Platz 6
Critical Metals Corporation
Wochenperformance: +37,01 %
Platz 7
Saga Metals
Wochenperformance: +6,86 %
Platz 8
ST George Mining
Wochenperformance: +11,85 %
Platz 9
BYD
Wochenperformance: +0,56 %
Platz 10
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: -1,40 %
Platz 11
ImmunityBio
Wochenperformance: +164,72 %
Platz 12
Silber
Wochenperformance: +11,06 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -6,89 %
Platz 14
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +25,91 %
Platz 15
Gold
Wochenperformance: +2,61 %
Platz 16
TKMS
Wochenperformance: +5,66 %
Platz 17
Bayer
Wochenperformance: +11,57 %
Platz 18
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte