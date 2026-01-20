    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAumann AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Aumann
    Aumann Projects Major Earnings Rise Despite Slight Sales Dip

    Aumann AG is set to outperform its 2025 earnings outlook, achieving a stronger EBITDA margin and higher liquidity despite softer revenues and ongoing investments.

    • Aumann AG is projected to significantly exceed its 2025 earnings forecast despite slightly weaker sales of around €205 million.
    • The EBITDA margin for 2025 is estimated to be about 14%, which is approximately 2.5 percentage points higher than the previous year.
    • Revenue for fiscal year 2025 declined by more than €100 million compared to the previous year.
    • Key factors for the positive EBITDA margin include strong operational performance in Q4 2025, better-than-expected customer order completions, and reduced structural optimization expenses.
    • As of December 31, 2025, Aumann's net liquidity was approximately €148 million, about €10 million higher than the previous year, despite investing over €20 million in share buybacks.
    • The full Annual Report for 2025 will be published on March 31, 2026, on Aumann's website.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Aumann is on 31.03.2026.

    The price of Aumann at the time of the news was 12,310EUR and was up +3,62 % compared with the previous day.


    Aumann

    +5,22 %
    +1,14 %
    -2,82 %
    -7,52 %
    +9,26 %
    -14,24 %
    -21,96 %
    -73,45 %
    ISIN:DE000A2DAM03WKN:A2DAM0





