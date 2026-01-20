    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsOHB AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu OHB
    OHB SE Reveals Bold Strategies at 2026 Capital Market Day!

    OHB SE charts an ambitious growth trajectory to 2028, lifting its 2026–2027 targets as strong order intake, rising ESA budgets and firm capital-market access fuel its expansion.

    • OHB SE's Capital Market Day 2026 forecasts continuous growth in overall performance and margins until 2028, with raised expectations for 2026 and 2027.
    • The company reported a 24% increase in order intake for the fiscal year 2025 compared to the previous year.
    • Projected overall performance for 2026 is €1.4 billion, with EBITDA and EBIT margins expected to be 11% and 8%, respectively.
    • OHB aims for an average order intake of around €3 billion per year, supported by increasing budgets from the European Space Agency (ESA) and national clients.
    • The company has no plans for a stock market delisting, emphasizing the importance of transparency and access to capital markets for future growth.
    • The audited annual financial statement for 2025 will be detailed at a press conference on March 19, 2026, and will be available for download on OHB's website.

    The next important date, Capital Market Day 2026, at OHB is on 20.01.2026.

    The price of OHB at the time of the news was 144,50EUR and was down -4,78 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 149,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,11 % since publication.


    ISIN:DE0005936124WKN:593612





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
