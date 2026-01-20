OHB SE Reveals Bold Strategies at 2026 Capital Market Day!

OHB SE's Capital Market Day 2026 forecasts continuous growth in overall performance and margins until 2028, with raised expectations for 2026 and 2027.

The company reported a 24% increase in order intake for the fiscal year 2025 compared to the previous year.

Projected overall performance for 2026 is €1.4 billion, with EBITDA and EBIT margins expected to be 11% and 8%, respectively.

OHB aims for an average order intake of around €3 billion per year, supported by increasing budgets from the European Space Agency (ESA) and national clients.

The company has no plans for a stock market delisting, emphasizing the importance of transparency and access to capital markets for future growth.

The audited annual financial statement for 2025 will be detailed at a press conference on March 19, 2026, and will be available for download on OHB's website.

