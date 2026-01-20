DAX, Corvus Pharmaceuticals & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto:
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals
|+84,40 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|United Microelectronics
|+16,25 %
|Halbleiter
|🥉
|Ardelyx
|+11,62 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Kodiak Sciences
|-14,49 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|HYPOPORT
|-15,53 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Toyo Engineering
|-22,22 %
|Baugewerbe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DiagnosTear Technologies
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥈
|Antimony Resources
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|TempraMed Technologies
|Gesundheitswesen
|Eutelsat Communications
|Telekommunikation
|Freddie Mac
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|270
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|152
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|DroneShield
|63
|Sonstige Technologie
|Almonty Industries
|62
|Rohstoffe
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|53
|Pharmaindustrie
|Viromed Medical
|35
|Gesundheitswesen
Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +146,87 %
Wochenperformance: +146,87 %
Platz 1
United Microelectronics
Wochenperformance: +24,83 %
Wochenperformance: +24,83 %
Platz 2
Ardelyx
Wochenperformance: +0,98 %
Wochenperformance: +0,98 %
Platz 3
Kodiak Sciences
Wochenperformance: -7,05 %
Wochenperformance: -7,05 %
Platz 4
HYPOPORT
Wochenperformance: -21,33 %
Wochenperformance: -21,33 %
Platz 5
Toyo Engineering
Wochenperformance: -21,14 %
Wochenperformance: -21,14 %
Platz 6
DiagnosTear Technologies
Wochenperformance: +44,53 %
Wochenperformance: +44,53 %
Platz 7
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +5,15 %
Wochenperformance: +5,15 %
Platz 8
TempraMed Technologies
Wochenperformance: +8,45 %
Wochenperformance: +8,45 %
Platz 9
Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: +19,73 %
Wochenperformance: +19,73 %
Platz 10
Freddie Mac
Wochenperformance: -28,40 %
Wochenperformance: -28,40 %
Platz 11
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -28,02 %
Wochenperformance: -28,02 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -3,69 %
Wochenperformance: -3,69 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: +12,46 %
Wochenperformance: +12,46 %
Platz 14
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +25,91 %
Wochenperformance: +25,91 %
Platz 15
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -10,20 %
Wochenperformance: -10,20 %
Platz 16
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -27,38 %
Wochenperformance: -27,38 %
Platz 17
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -2,90 %
Wochenperformance: -2,90 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte