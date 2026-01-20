    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    Bell Group N.V. Purchases All Outstanding Notes in Major Deal

    Southey Capital launches a time-limited cash offer for all remaining Bell Group N.V. notes, inviting holders worldwide—where lawful—to tender their positions in full.

    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Southey Capital Ltd is making a purchase offer for all outstanding notes of Bell Group N.V., specifically ISINs CH0005575151, GB0040901711, and XS0000001247.
    • The offer is subject to English law and is not for distribution in jurisdictions where it is unlawful.
    • Bell Group N.V. was in liquidation from 1996 to 2023, and the liquidation is now complete, prompting the purchase offer for remaining notes.
    • There is no maximum acceptance amount set; Southey Capital is willing to purchase the entire outstanding amount of each issuance.
    • The offer commences on January 21, 2026, and expires on February 21, 2026, at 18:00 CET.
    • Holders wishing to accept the offer must complete a Form of Acceptance and submit it via email by the expiration date to receive confirmation.






