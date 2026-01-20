Bell Group N.V. Purchases All Outstanding Notes in Major Deal
Southey Capital launches a time-limited cash offer for all remaining Bell Group N.V. notes, inviting holders worldwide—where lawful—to tender their positions in full.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Southey Capital Ltd is making a purchase offer for all outstanding notes of Bell Group N.V., specifically ISINs CH0005575151, GB0040901711, and XS0000001247.
- The offer is subject to English law and is not for distribution in jurisdictions where it is unlawful.
- Bell Group N.V. was in liquidation from 1996 to 2023, and the liquidation is now complete, prompting the purchase offer for remaining notes.
- There is no maximum acceptance amount set; Southey Capital is willing to purchase the entire outstanding amount of each issuance.
- The offer commences on January 21, 2026, and expires on February 21, 2026, at 18:00 CET.
- Holders wishing to accept the offer must complete a Form of Acceptance and submit it via email by the expiration date to receive confirmation.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.