    SBO 2025: Solid Results Despite Market Challenges

    SBO AG navigated a tough 2025 environment with resilience, balancing lower revenues and profits with strong liquidity, solid bookings and a clear focus on efficiency and innovation.

    • SBO AG's preliminary 2025 results show a solid performance despite challenging market conditions, including oversupply, geopolitical uncertainties, and low oil prices.
    • Revenue decreased to MEUR 455 from MEUR 560.4 in 2024, with EBITDA at MEUR 71 (16% margin) and EBIT at MEUR 38 (8.4% margin).
    • Profit before tax was MEUR 32, down from MEUR 63.6 in 2024, and liquid funds remained high at MEUR 281 at year-end.
    • Bookings for 2025 totaled MEUR 406, slightly below the previous year's MEUR 483.7, with a recovery in Q4 to MEUR 99, about 10% above Q3.
    • The company focused on efficiency, cost discipline, and strategic initiatives across diversification, market expansion, technology leadership, and operational excellence.
    • SBO AG operates globally in high-alloy steels, high-precision components, and high-tech equipment for energy and industrial sectors, with around 1,500 employees and listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment is on 19.03.2026.


    Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment

    ISIN:AT0000946652WKN:907391





