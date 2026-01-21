    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsContinental AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Continental
    Continental AG Q4 & FY 2025 Preview: ContiTech EBIT Margin Misses Targets

    Continental AG closes 2025 with solid group results, resilient tire performance, but ContiTech lags guidance as market headwinds, transformation costs and FX effects weigh on margins.

    Foto: Tobias Arhelger - stock.adobe.com
    • Continental AG's preliminary financial figures for fiscal 2025 show sales of approximately €19.7 billion, within the guidance range of €19.5 billion to €21.0 billion.
    • The ContiTech group's expected sales for Q4 2025 are around €1.4 billion, with an annual total of about €6.0 billion, slightly below the guidance of €6.0 to €6.5 billion.
    • ContiTech's adjusted EBIT margin is around 2.0% in Q4 2025 and approximately 4.9% for the full year, below the guidance of 6.0% to 7.0%, mainly due to market recovery issues, transformation costs, and currency effects.
    • The Continental Group's consolidated sales are projected at €5.0 billion for Q4 2025 and €19.7 billion for the year, with an adjusted EBIT margin of about 10.9% in Q4 and 10.2% for the full year, within the guidance range.
    • The Tires sector expects sales of around €3.6 billion in Q4 and €13.8 billion for 2025, with an adjusted EBIT margin of approximately 14.3% in Q4 and 13.6% for the year, supported by positive mix effects and cost savings.
    • The company's adjusted free cash flow is forecasted at around €1.0 billion in Q4 and just under €1.0 billion for the full year, aligning with the guidance of €0.6 billion to €1.0 billion.

    The next important date, Analyst and Investor Conference Call on the Full-Year 2025 Results Audio Webcast, at Continental is on 04.03.2026.

    The price of Continental at the time of the news was 62,85EUR and was down -2,27 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 24.543,00PKT (-0,17 %).


    ISIN:DE0005439004WKN:543900





