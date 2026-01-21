Continental AG Q4 & FY 2025 Preview: ContiTech EBIT Margin Misses Targets

Continental AG's preliminary financial figures for fiscal 2025 show sales of approximately €19.7 billion, within the guidance range of €19.5 billion to €21.0 billion.

The ContiTech group's expected sales for Q4 2025 are around €1.4 billion, with an annual total of about €6.0 billion, slightly below the guidance of €6.0 to €6.5 billion.

ContiTech's adjusted EBIT margin is around 2.0% in Q4 2025 and approximately 4.9% for the full year, below the guidance of 6.0% to 7.0%, mainly due to market recovery issues, transformation costs, and currency effects.

The Continental Group's consolidated sales are projected at €5.0 billion for Q4 2025 and €19.7 billion for the year, with an adjusted EBIT margin of about 10.9% in Q4 and 10.2% for the full year, within the guidance range.

The Tires sector expects sales of around €3.6 billion in Q4 and €13.8 billion for 2025, with an adjusted EBIT margin of approximately 14.3% in Q4 and 13.6% for the year, supported by positive mix effects and cost savings.

The company's adjusted free cash flow is forecasted at around €1.0 billion in Q4 and just under €1.0 billion for the full year, aligning with the guidance of €0.6 billion to €1.0 billion.

The next important date, Analyst and Investor Conference Call on the Full-Year 2025 Results Audio Webcast, at Continental is on 04.03.2026.

The price of Continental at the time of the news was 62,85EUR and was down -2,27 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 24.543,00PKT (-0,17 %).





