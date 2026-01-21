H.I.G. Bayside Europe Finances Amerplast Group's Next Growth Phase
H.I.G. Bayside Capital Europe has successfully refinanced Amerplast Group, strengthening the sustainable packaging leader’s growth and long-term strategy.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- H.I.G. Bayside Capital Europe has completed the refinancing of Amerplast Group, a leader in sustainable flexible packaging solutions.
- The refinancing includes a new five-year unitranche term loan facility to support Amerplast's existing debt structure.
- Amerplast is headquartered in Finland and the UK, operating five manufacturing facilities across Europe and employing approximately 470 people.
- The company has shown consistent growth, supported by strong partnerships with blue-chip customers and a focus on sustainability and innovation.
- The management team, led by CEO Mark Rooney and CFO Matt Enright, has a strong track record in the sector and is focused on long-term strategic growth.
- H.I.G. Capital manages $74 billion in capital and specializes in providing debt and equity capital to middle market companies globally.
