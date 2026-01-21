Preply Raises $150M to Transform Education with Human & AI Learning
As demand for language skills surges worldwide, Preply is scaling fast—backed by fresh funding, global reach, and a powerful blend of human tutors and AI.
- Preply raised $150 million in a Series D funding round led by WestCap, valuing the company at $1.2 billion.
- The platform connects over 100,000 tutors with learners in 180 countries, offering lessons in more than 90 languages.
- The global language learning market is projected to reach $227 billion by 2035, with significant growth observed in recent years.
- Preply has tripled its number of bookable tutors and added over 40 new languages since its last funding round, becoming EBITDA positive.
- The company aims to enhance its AI capabilities and expand its global reach to provide personalized learning experiences at scale.
- A study found that learners progress up to 3x faster with human tutors, highlighting the importance of human connection in education, supported by AI tools.
