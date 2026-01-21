Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Launches Restructuring Capital Increase

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG is conducting a restructuring capital increase as resolved in an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 4, 2025.

The company's share capital will increase from EUR 50,351,091.00 to up to EUR 125,877,726.00 by issuing up to 75,526,635 new shares.

The subscription ratio for the new shares is set at 1:1.5, allowing existing shareholders to subscribe for 1.5 new shares for each existing share.

The subscription period for the new shares will run from January 22, 2026, to February 4, 2026, with a subscription price of EUR 2.00 per new share.

The offer of new shares will be published in the German Federal Gazette and is based on a document filed with the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).

This announcement is not an offer of securities in the United States or other restricted countries and is intended for informational purposes only.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG is on 13.02.2026.

The price of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG at the time of the news was 1,7275EUR and was down -0,43 % compared with the previous day.





