    SME Bond Market Holds Strong in 2025 Despite Economic Headwinds

    In 2025, Germany’s SME bond market balanced resilience and risk, as issuance, defaults and transparency shifted under easing interest rates and a changing sector mix.

    • The German SME bond market showed resilience in 2025 despite challenging economic conditions, with a total of EUR 1 billion in bonds issued, slightly below the previous year's EUR 1.1 billion.
    • The average coupon rate decreased significantly to 7.34% from 8.14% in 2024, reflecting a lower interest rate environment.
    • Market activity remained stable with a placement ratio of around 80%, despite a slight decline in the number of issues and total volume.
    • Sector diversification was broad, with energy leading, followed by real estate and travel & leisure, including bonds issued by football clubs like FC Schalke 04.
    • The defaulted bond volume increased to EUR 155 million, aligned with overall market trends, with restructurings rising slightly to EUR 387 million.
    • Investor communication improved slightly, with the IR score rising from 3.9 to 4.0, and listed companies achieving higher scores, indicating increased transparency.






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
