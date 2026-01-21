DAX, Progress Software & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Progress Software
|+21,82 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|TCL Electronics Holdings
|+19,45 %
|Telekommunikation
|🥉
|Tepco
|+16,92 %
|Versorger
|🟥
|Ocugen
|-9,48 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|QuidelOrtho Corporation
|-10,00 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|Xerox Holdings Corporation
|-11,60 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|TempraMed Technologies
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥈
|Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals
|Chemie
|🥉
|Lynas Rare Earths
|Rohstoffe
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|DiagnosTear Technologies
|Gesundheitswesen
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|336
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|86
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Silber
|63
|Rohstoffe
|Tesla
|56
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Gold
|55
|Rohstoffe
|Novavax
|53
|Biotechnologie
Progress Software
Wochenperformance: +12,29 %
Platz 1
TCL Electronics Holdings
Wochenperformance: +25,36 %
Platz 2
Tepco
Wochenperformance: +11,46 %
Platz 3
Ocugen
Wochenperformance: -24,26 %
Platz 4
QuidelOrtho Corporation
Wochenperformance: -14,86 %
Platz 5
Xerox Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: -13,65 %
Platz 6
TempraMed Technologies
Wochenperformance: -4,40 %
Platz 7
Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals
Wochenperformance: -3,98 %
Platz 8
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: +6,45 %
Platz 9
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +10,89 %
Platz 10
DiagnosTear Technologies
Wochenperformance: +28,36 %
Platz 11
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -44,55 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -4,19 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +10,38 %
Platz 14
Silber
Wochenperformance: +9,66 %
Platz 15
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -6,90 %
Platz 16
Gold
Wochenperformance: +5,78 %
Platz 17
Novavax
Wochenperformance: +3,54 %
Platz 18
