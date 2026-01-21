    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner
    SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Achieves 3rd Consecutive Record Year in 2025

    SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE accelerated its growth in 2025, boosting revenue, profitability and order intake while scaling its global, AI-driven transformation platform.

    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE achieved a 16% revenue growth in 2025, reaching approximately €296 million, up from €254.8 million in 2024.
    • EBIT increased by 64% to around €47 million, with an EBIT margin of approximately 16%, compared to 11.2% in 2024.
    • The company recorded an order entry of around €345 million, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio greater than one.
    • SNP exceeded its revenue forecast of €280 to €295 million, as well as its EBIT forecast of €34 to €46 million.
    • The CEO highlighted the scalability of the business model and the trust in the Kyano platform, emphasizing ongoing investments in AI capabilities.
    • SNP operates globally with over 3,000 customers, including 20 of the DAX 40 and more than 100 Fortune 500 companies, and has more than 1,600 employees across 36 locations in 23 countries.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 26.03.2026.

    The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 79,00EUR and was up +1,02 % compared with the previous day.


    SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner

    +1,02 %
    -1,01 %
    +2,22 %
    +6,53 %
    +22,73 %
    +184,73 %
    +38,34 %
    +240,81 %
    +256,66 %
    ISIN:DE0007203705WKN:720370





