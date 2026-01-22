ADTRAN Surpasses Q4 2025 Revenue and EPS Expectations

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. reported preliminary Q4 2025 revenue between $290.0 million and $293.0 million, exceeding previous guidance of $275.0 million to $285.0 million.

The company's preliminary non-GAAP earnings per share for Q4 2025 surpassed the analyst consensus of $0.08 per share.

Preliminary non-GAAP operating margin was between 6.0% and 6.9%, within the prior guidance range of 3.5% to 7.5%.

The positive deviation in revenue and earnings was attributed to strong market conditions and increased customer demand.

Final financial results for Q4 2025 and fiscal year 2025 will be released after market close on February 25, 2026.

The announcement includes cautionary notes regarding forward-looking statements and potential risks affecting actual results.

The next important date, quarterly report, at ADTRAN Holdings is on 26.02.2026.




