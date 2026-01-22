ADTRAN Surpasses Q4 2025 Revenue and EPS Expectations
ADTRAN’s latest preliminary Q4 2025 figures outpaced expectations, signaling robust demand and setting the stage for a closely watched final earnings release.
- ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. reported preliminary Q4 2025 revenue between $290.0 million and $293.0 million, exceeding previous guidance of $275.0 million to $285.0 million.
- The company's preliminary non-GAAP earnings per share for Q4 2025 surpassed the analyst consensus of $0.08 per share.
- Preliminary non-GAAP operating margin was between 6.0% and 6.9%, within the prior guidance range of 3.5% to 7.5%.
- The positive deviation in revenue and earnings was attributed to strong market conditions and increased customer demand.
- Final financial results for Q4 2025 and fiscal year 2025 will be released after market close on February 25, 2026.
- The announcement includes cautionary notes regarding forward-looking statements and potential risks affecting actual results.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at ADTRAN Holdings is on 26.02.2026.
