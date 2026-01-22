    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsADTRAN Holdings AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu ADTRAN Holdings
    ADTRAN Surpasses Q4 2025 Revenue and EPS Expectations

    ADTRAN’s latest preliminary Q4 2025 figures outpaced expectations, signaling robust demand and setting the stage for a closely watched final earnings release.

    • ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. reported preliminary Q4 2025 revenue between $290.0 million and $293.0 million, exceeding previous guidance of $275.0 million to $285.0 million.
    • The company's preliminary non-GAAP earnings per share for Q4 2025 surpassed the analyst consensus of $0.08 per share.
    • Preliminary non-GAAP operating margin was between 6.0% and 6.9%, within the prior guidance range of 3.5% to 7.5%.
    • The positive deviation in revenue and earnings was attributed to strong market conditions and increased customer demand.
    • Final financial results for Q4 2025 and fiscal year 2025 will be released after market close on February 25, 2026.
    • The announcement includes cautionary notes regarding forward-looking statements and potential risks affecting actual results.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at ADTRAN Holdings is on 26.02.2026.


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
