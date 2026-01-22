    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsGalenica AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Galenica
    Sales Soar Past CHF 4 Billion: Unprecedented Growth Revealed

    Galenica AG closes a record-breaking year: sales, network and logistics all advance, while new diagnostics and solid EBIT guidance set the stage for further growth.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Galenica AG's sales increased by 5.5% to CHF 4,135.6 million, marking the highest level in the company's history.
    • All business areas contributed to the sales growth, particularly the pharmacy sector driven by prescription medicines and dietary supplements.
    • The new "Diagnostics" business area added approximately 1% to overall sales growth.
    • EBIT guidance for 2025 is confirmed to increase by 10-12%, and the dividend is expected to at least match the previous year's level.
    • The pharmacy network expanded by 5 locations, totaling 381 pharmacies, with a 4.9% increase in sales in the "Pharmacies Omni-Channel" area.
    • The "Logistics & IT" segment also performed well, generating net sales of CHF 3,332.6 million, reflecting a growth of 4.8%.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Galenica is on 10.03.2026.


    ISIN:CH0360674466WKN:A2DN0K





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
