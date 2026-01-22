Sales Soar Past CHF 4 Billion: Unprecedented Growth Revealed
Galenica AG closes a record-breaking year: sales, network and logistics all advance, while new diagnostics and solid EBIT guidance set the stage for further growth.
- Galenica AG's sales increased by 5.5% to CHF 4,135.6 million, marking the highest level in the company's history.
- All business areas contributed to the sales growth, particularly the pharmacy sector driven by prescription medicines and dietary supplements.
- The new "Diagnostics" business area added approximately 1% to overall sales growth.
- EBIT guidance for 2025 is confirmed to increase by 10-12%, and the dividend is expected to at least match the previous year's level.
- The pharmacy network expanded by 5 locations, totaling 381 pharmacies, with a 4.9% increase in sales in the "Pharmacies Omni-Channel" area.
- The "Logistics & IT" segment also performed well, generating net sales of CHF 3,332.6 million, reflecting a growth of 4.8%.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Galenica is on 10.03.2026.
