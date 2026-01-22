Silber, Everspin Technologies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Everspin Technologies
|+10,87 %
|Hardware
|🥈
|Electro Optic Systems
|+8,22 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🥉
|DroneShield
|+7,55 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Sumitomo Metal Mining
|-6,87 %
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
|🟥
|T1 Energy
|-8,96 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Tepco
|-9,05 %
|Versorger
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥈
|Critical Metals Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|DiagnosTear Technologies
|Gesundheitswesen
|Energy Transition Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|Vanguard Mining
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|120
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|62
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|DroneShield
|56
|Sonstige Technologie
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|52
|Pharmaindustrie
|Gold
|51
|Rohstoffe
|UBISOFT Entertainment
|43
|Informationstechnologie
Everspin Technologies
Wochenperformance: +53,77 %
Wochenperformance: +53,77 %
Platz 1
Electro Optic Systems
Wochenperformance: +8,87 %
Wochenperformance: +8,87 %
Platz 2
Platz 3
Sumitomo Metal Mining
Wochenperformance: +0,46 %
Wochenperformance: +0,46 %
Platz 4
T1 Energy
Wochenperformance: -10,29 %
Wochenperformance: -10,29 %
Platz 5
Tepco
Wochenperformance: -0,98 %
Wochenperformance: -0,98 %
Platz 6
Platz 7
Critical Metals Corporation
Wochenperformance: -8,00 %
Wochenperformance: -8,00 %
Platz 8
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -44,75 %
Wochenperformance: -44,75 %
Platz 9
DiagnosTear Technologies
Wochenperformance: +4,14 %
Wochenperformance: +4,14 %
Platz 10
Energy Transition Minerals
Wochenperformance: -0,40 %
Wochenperformance: -0,40 %
Platz 11
Vanguard Mining
Wochenperformance: +0,51 %
Wochenperformance: +0,51 %
Platz 12
Silber
Wochenperformance: +0,86 %
Wochenperformance: +0,86 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +12,07 %
Wochenperformance: +12,07 %
Platz 14
Platz 15
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -9,48 %
Wochenperformance: -9,48 %
Platz 16
Gold
Wochenperformance: +4,23 %
Wochenperformance: +4,23 %
Platz 17
UBISOFT Entertainment
Wochenperformance: -13,13 %
Wochenperformance: -13,13 %
Platz 18
