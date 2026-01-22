Carl Zeiss Meditec Q1 2025 Earnings Drop, FY Guidance at Risk
Carl Zeiss Meditec starts FY 2025/26 under pressure: falling sales, shrinking profits and currency headwinds force the group to rethink its outlook and strategy.
Foto: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG reported preliminary revenue of €467 million for Q1 FY 2025/26, down from €490 million in the previous year.
- The preliminary operating profit (EBITA) for the same period was €8 million, a significant decrease from €35 million the prior year.
- The revenue decline was attributed to negative currency effects and a weaker investment environment, particularly in the Americas.
- Factors contributing to the poor performance included strong prior year equipment deliveries, a loss of revenue from a bifocal intraocular lens in China, and delayed seasonal peaks in China due to the Chinese New Year.
- The company anticipates that it will not meet its FY 2025/26 guidance of approximately €2.3 billion in revenue and an EBITA margin of 12.5%, which is currently under review.
- An update on re-organization and refined guidance will be provided by management no later than the earnings call on May 12, 2026.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Carl Zeiss Meditec is on 12.02.2026.
The price of Carl Zeiss Meditec at the time of the news was 34,38EUR and was down -4,05 % compared with the previous
day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,14EUR this corresponds to a minus of -6,52 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.588,09PKT (+1,21 %).
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten.
