Carl Zeiss Meditec Q1 2025 Earnings Drop, FY Guidance at Risk

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG reported preliminary revenue of €467 million for Q1 FY 2025/26, down from €490 million in the previous year.

The preliminary operating profit (EBITA) for the same period was €8 million, a significant decrease from €35 million the prior year.

The revenue decline was attributed to negative currency effects and a weaker investment environment, particularly in the Americas.

Factors contributing to the poor performance included strong prior year equipment deliveries, a loss of revenue from a bifocal intraocular lens in China, and delayed seasonal peaks in China due to the Chinese New Year.

The company anticipates that it will not meet its FY 2025/26 guidance of approximately €2.3 billion in revenue and an EBITA margin of 12.5%, which is currently under review.

An update on re-organization and refined guidance will be provided by management no later than the earnings call on May 12, 2026.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Carl Zeiss Meditec is on 12.02.2026.

The price of Carl Zeiss Meditec at the time of the news was 34,38EUR and was down -4,05 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,14EUR this corresponds to a minus of -6,52 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.588,09PKT (+1,21 %).





