DAX, Kitwave Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: MichaelVi - stock.adobe.com
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Kitwave Group
|+28,91 %
|Einzelhandel
|🥈
|Corcept Therapeutics
|+18,05 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Samsung SDI JH
|+16,24 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Judges Scientific
|-14,29 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Carl Zeiss Meditec
|-18,55 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|UBISOFT Entertainment
|-25,86 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Critical Metals Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Plug Power
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥉
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|DiagnosTear Technologies
|Gesundheitswesen
|Energy Transition Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|Carl Zeiss Meditec
|Gesundheitswesen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|287
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|150
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|79
|Pharmaindustrie
|DroneShield
|71
|Sonstige Technologie
|UBISOFT Entertainment
|65
|Informationstechnologie
|Almonty Industries
|62
|Rohstoffe
16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte