HIAG Immobilien Holding Anticipates Profits Soaring in 2025

HIAG expects its net profit for 2025 to increase by 50% to 55% compared to 2024, exceeding market expectations.

The profit increase is mainly due to successful property sales generating around CHF 18 million before taxes.

Positive revaluation effects from project developments added approximately CHF 50 million to the portfolio value before taxes.

The "Livingstone" condominium project in Cham saw a higher notarisation rate of 56% at year-end 2025, contributing around CHF 25 million to pre-tax profit.

Detailed annual results will be published on March 3, 2026.

HIAG is a Swiss real estate company with a portfolio worth about CHF 2 billion, focusing on residential, commercial, and industrial properties, and covering the entire property value chain.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at HIAG Immobilien Holding is on 03.03.2026.

The price of HIAG Immobilien Holding at the time of the news was 131,60EUR and was up +2,49 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 131,70EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,08 % since publication.






