BASF SE: Preliminary 2025 Full-Year Results Released

BASF Group's preliminary figures for 2025 indicate a free cash flow of €1.3 billion, significantly exceeding analyst expectations of €0.6 billion and BASF's own forecast of €0.4 to €0.8 billion.

EBITDA before special items is projected at €6.6 billion, slightly below analyst consensus of €6.7 billion and BASF's forecast range of €6.7 to €7.1 billion.

Total sales for 2025 are expected to be €59.7 billion, aligning with analyst estimates, despite a slight increase in volumes being offset by negative currency effects and lower prices.

EBIT is anticipated to be €1.6 billion, below analyst consensus of €2.2 billion and the previous year's figure of €1.8 billion, influenced by higher restructuring costs.

Net income for 2025 is expected to reach €1.6 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of €1.2 billion and the previous year's net income of €1.3 billion, primarily due to higher contributions from Wintershall Dea.

The BASF Report 2025 will be published on February 27, 2026, with a conference call for analysts and investors scheduled for the same day.

The next important date, Financial statement press conference, at BASF is on 27.02.2026.

The price of BASF at the time of the news was 46,32EUR and was up +1,09 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 45,61EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,52 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 24.839,00PKT (-0,11 %).





