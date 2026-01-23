SFS Set to Achieve Strong Organic Growth in 2025

In 2025, SFS Group generated sales of CHF 3,056.6 million with a 2.9% organic growth in a challenging environment.

Total sales increased by only 0.6% compared to the previous year due to negative currency effects of -2.9%.

The company's solid results are due to its broad market positioning and strong competitive edge.

Foreign currency effects significantly impacted sales growth, reducing it despite organic growth.

The company operates across different end markets and regions, contributing to its resilience.

The announcement was released as an ad hoc statement under Art. 53 LR, with contact details provided for corporate communications.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at SFS Group is on 06.03.2026.



