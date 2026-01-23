    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSFS Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu SFS Group
    SFS Set to Achieve Strong Organic Growth in 2025

    Despite currency headwinds and a tough market, SFS Group delivered solid 2025 results, driven by broad market reach and a strong competitive position.

    • In 2025, SFS Group generated sales of CHF 3,056.6 million with a 2.9% organic growth in a challenging environment.
    • Total sales increased by only 0.6% compared to the previous year due to negative currency effects of -2.9%.
    • The company's solid results are due to its broad market positioning and strong competitive edge.
    • Foreign currency effects significantly impacted sales growth, reducing it despite organic growth.
    • The company operates across different end markets and regions, contributing to its resilience.
    • The announcement was released as an ad hoc statement under Art. 53 LR, with contact details provided for corporate communications.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at SFS Group is on 06.03.2026.


    ISIN:CH0239229302WKN:A112DM





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
