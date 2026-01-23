SFS Set to Achieve Strong Organic Growth in 2025
Despite currency headwinds and a tough market, SFS Group delivered solid 2025 results, driven by broad market reach and a strong competitive position.
- In 2025, SFS Group generated sales of CHF 3,056.6 million with a 2.9% organic growth in a challenging environment.
- Total sales increased by only 0.6% compared to the previous year due to negative currency effects of -2.9%.
- The company's solid results are due to its broad market positioning and strong competitive edge.
- Foreign currency effects significantly impacted sales growth, reducing it despite organic growth.
- The company operates across different end markets and regions, contributing to its resilience.
