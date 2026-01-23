    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsGurit Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Gurit Holding
    Gurit Reports CHF 319.6M Sales for 2025, Sees Margin Growth.

    Gurit closes 2025 above guidance, as wind strength offsets strategic exits and sets the stage for leaner operations and improved profitability.

    Gurit Reports CHF 319.6M Sales for 2025, Sees Margin Growth.
    • Gurit Holding AG reported preliminary net sales of CHF 319.6 million for the calendar year 2025, exceeding guidance due to strong activity in the Wind sector.
    • Net sales decreased by 22.0% at constant exchange rates and 26.0% in reported CHF compared to the previous year, primarily due to planned strategic business exits.
    • Wind Materials achieved net sales of CHF 190.1 million, a decrease of 29.9% at constant exchange rates, mainly due to exiting the carbon fiber pultrusion business.
    • Manufacturing Solutions recorded net sales of CHF 41.4 million, down 2.2% at constant exchange rates, with expectations of improved performance in the second half of 2025.
    • Marine and Industrial reported net sales of CHF 88.3 million, a decrease of 8.4% at constant exchange rates, but secured contracts in new markets indicating future growth potential.
    • Gurit expects an adjusted operating profit margin of around 8% for 2025, an improvement from 6.9% in 2024, reflecting benefits from structural measures implemented.

