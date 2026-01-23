    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    Nordic High-Yield Bond Volumes Reach New Record on Global Liquidity Surge

    In 2025, the Nordic high yield bond market broke records, attracting global investors, surging refinancing volumes and non-Nordic issuers in a resilient credit environment.

    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • The Nordic high yield bond market achieved a record annual issuance of €21.8 billion in 2025, a 22% increase from €17.9 billion in 2024.
    • Refinancing activity drove growth, accounting for 61% of total volumes, alongside increased corporate and capex financing.
    • Private equity-backed issuance rose to 38% of total activity, with significant engagement from international investors across various sectors.
    • Non-Nordic issuers contributed €8.1 billion to primary volume, the highest ever, highlighting the Nordic market's depth and accessibility.
    • Investor participation from outside the Nordics reached 68% in Pareto managed transactions, indicating growing demand from the UK, Continental Europe, and the US.
    • Despite some volatility, credit conditions remained resilient throughout 2025, with attractive execution conditions allowing competitive funding for issuers.






    wO Newsflash
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
