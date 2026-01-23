Nordic High-Yield Bond Volumes Reach New Record on Global Liquidity Surge
In 2025, the Nordic high yield bond market broke records, attracting global investors, surging refinancing volumes and non-Nordic issuers in a resilient credit environment.
- The Nordic high yield bond market achieved a record annual issuance of €21.8 billion in 2025, a 22% increase from €17.9 billion in 2024.
- Refinancing activity drove growth, accounting for 61% of total volumes, alongside increased corporate and capex financing.
- Private equity-backed issuance rose to 38% of total activity, with significant engagement from international investors across various sectors.
- Non-Nordic issuers contributed €8.1 billion to primary volume, the highest ever, highlighting the Nordic market's depth and accessibility.
- Investor participation from outside the Nordics reached 68% in Pareto managed transactions, indicating growing demand from the UK, Continental Europe, and the US.
- Despite some volatility, credit conditions remained resilient throughout 2025, with attractive execution conditions allowing competitive funding for issuers.
