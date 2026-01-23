ZF Finance 2025 Results Surpass Expectations: Strong Operating Profit & Cash Flow
ZF raises its 2025 outlook with stronger earnings, higher cash flow and lower debt, while a major restructuring charge will push the year into an accounting loss.
- ZF expects its operating result and adjusted free cash flow for 2025 to be above the forecast range
- Adjusted free cash flow is projected to exceed EUR 1 billion, significantly higher than the previous forecast of over EUR 500 million
- The company anticipates a slight improvement in net debt compared to the previous year
- The adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be significantly above 4.0%, surpassing the previous forecast of 3% to 4%
- Due to restructuring in the Electrified Powertrain Technologies Division, ZF will incur a one-off charge of EUR 1.5 to 1.7 billion, resulting in an accounting loss for 2025
- Final financial results will be published at the Annual Financial Press Conference on 19 March 2026
