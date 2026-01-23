    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsAd-hocsvorwärtsNachricht
    ZF Finance 2025 Results Surpass Expectations: Strong Operating Profit & Cash Flow

    ZF raises its 2025 outlook with stronger earnings, higher cash flow and lower debt, while a major restructuring charge will push the year into an accounting loss.

    ZF Finance 2025 Results Surpass Expectations: Strong Operating Profit & Cash Flow
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • ZF expects its operating result and adjusted free cash flow for 2025 to be above the forecast range
    • Adjusted free cash flow is projected to exceed EUR 1 billion, significantly higher than the previous forecast of over EUR 500 million
    • The company anticipates a slight improvement in net debt compared to the previous year
    • The adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be significantly above 4.0%, surpassing the previous forecast of 3% to 4%
    • Due to restructuring in the Electrified Powertrain Technologies Division, ZF will incur a one-off charge of EUR 1.5 to 1.7 billion, resulting in an accounting loss for 2025
    • Final financial results will be published at the Annual Financial Press Conference on 19 March 2026






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    ZF Finance 2025 Results Surpass Expectations: Strong Operating Profit & Cash Flow ZF raises its 2025 outlook with stronger earnings, higher cash flow and lower debt, while a major restructuring charge will push the year into an accounting loss.
