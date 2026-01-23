    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsAd-hocsvorwärtsNachricht
    ZF Europe Finance 2025: Results Exceed Expectations

    ZF Friedrichshafen raises its 2025 outlook, forecasting stronger profits and cash flow while pushing ahead with a major restructuring of its Electrified Powertrain unit.

    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • ZF Friedrichshafen expects to exceed its targets for operating profit and cash flow for the fiscal year 2025.
    • Adjusted Free Cash Flow is anticipated to exceed EUR 1 billion, significantly higher than the previous forecast of above EUR 500 million.
    • The adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be significantly above 4.0%, compared to the previous forecast range of 3% to 4%.
    • ZF is restructuring its Electrified Powertrain Technologies Division, resulting in a one-off charge of EUR 1.5 to 1.7 billion due to the termination of non-profitable projects.
    • Despite the one-off charge, the division's operational performance has improved significantly and remains on track with the restructuring program.
    • All figures are preliminary and unaudited, with final results to be published at the Annual Financial Press Conference on 19 March 2026.






