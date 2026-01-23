    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsAd-hocsvorwärtsNachricht
    ZF North America 2025: Earnings & Cash Flow Surpass Expectations

    ZF raises its 2025 outlook, forecasting stronger earnings and cash flow, a higher EBIT margin, and a major one-off charge as it reshapes its Electrified Powertrain business.

    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • ZF expects its operating result and adjusted free cash flow for 2025 to be above the forecast range
    • Adjusted free cash flow is projected to exceed EUR 1 billion, significantly higher than the previous forecast of over EUR 500 million
    • The company anticipates a significant increase in the adjusted EBIT margin, expected to be well above 4.0% compared to the previous forecast of 3% to 4%
    • A one-off charge of EUR 1.5 to 1.7 billion will negatively impact the 2025 results due to early termination of unprofitable projects in the Electrified Powertrain Technologies Division
    • Despite the restructuring costs, the division's operational performance has improved and remains on track with the restructuring plan
    • Final financial results will be published on March 19, 2026, with all figures currently preliminary and unaudited






