CEOTRONICS Reports H1 FY 2025/2026: Key Insights (June–Nov 2025)
CEOTRONICS AG accelerates its growth trajectory, posting surging sales, record profitability and a historic major order that reshapes its future outlook.
Foto: Dena Skulskaya - Unsplash
- CEOTRONICS AG reported consolidated sales of €34.2 million for the first half of the 2025/2026 fiscal year, reflecting a 61.6% increase compared to the previous year.
- EBIT rose significantly to €5.8 million, marking a 287.1% increase, while consolidated net income after taxes reached €3.9 million, up 387.7%.
- The order backlog as of November 30, 2025, was €39.6 million, a decrease of 43.9% compared to the previous year, attributed to a shift in order intake timing.
- As of January 16, 2026, the order backlog increased to €75.8 million, with order intake rising by 163.8% to €61.4 million.
- The company achieved a gross cash flow of €5.7 million and an equity increase of 8.3%, resulting in an equity ratio of 68.7% as of November 30, 2025.
- CEOTRONICS AG received its largest single order in history worth approximately €47 million on December 17, 2025, contributing to a strong order backlog for the upcoming fiscal year.
The price of CEOTRONICS at the time of the news was 14,100EUR and was up +1,62 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,150EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,35 % since publication.
