CEOTRONICS Reports H1 FY 2025/2026: Key Insights (June–Nov 2025)

CEOTRONICS AG reported consolidated sales of €34.2 million for the first half of the 2025/2026 fiscal year, reflecting a 61.6% increase compared to the previous year.

EBIT rose significantly to €5.8 million, marking a 287.1% increase, while consolidated net income after taxes reached €3.9 million, up 387.7%.

The order backlog as of November 30, 2025, was €39.6 million, a decrease of 43.9% compared to the previous year, attributed to a shift in order intake timing.

As of January 16, 2026, the order backlog increased to €75.8 million, with order intake rising by 163.8% to €61.4 million.

The company achieved a gross cash flow of €5.7 million and an equity increase of 8.3%, resulting in an equity ratio of 68.7% as of November 30, 2025.

CEOTRONICS AG received its largest single order in history worth approximately €47 million on December 17, 2025, contributing to a strong order backlog for the upcoming fiscal year.

