    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCEOTRONICS AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu CEOTRONICS
    49 Aufrufe 49 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    CEOTRONICS Reports H1 FY 2025/2026: Key Insights (June–Nov 2025)

    CEOTRONICS AG accelerates its growth trajectory, posting surging sales, record profitability and a historic major order that reshapes its future outlook.

    CEOTRONICS Reports H1 FY 2025/2026: Key Insights (June–Nov 2025)
    Foto: Dena Skulskaya - Unsplash
    • CEOTRONICS AG reported consolidated sales of €34.2 million for the first half of the 2025/2026 fiscal year, reflecting a 61.6% increase compared to the previous year.
    • EBIT rose significantly to €5.8 million, marking a 287.1% increase, while consolidated net income after taxes reached €3.9 million, up 387.7%.
    • The order backlog as of November 30, 2025, was €39.6 million, a decrease of 43.9% compared to the previous year, attributed to a shift in order intake timing.
    • As of January 16, 2026, the order backlog increased to €75.8 million, with order intake rising by 163.8% to €61.4 million.
    • The company achieved a gross cash flow of €5.7 million and an equity increase of 8.3%, resulting in an equity ratio of 68.7% as of November 30, 2025.
    • CEOTRONICS AG received its largest single order in history worth approximately €47 million on December 17, 2025, contributing to a strong order backlog for the upcoming fiscal year.

    The price of CEOTRONICS at the time of the news was 14,100EUR and was up +1,62 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,150EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,35 % since publication.


    CEOTRONICS

    +1,80 %
    +1,08 %
    +8,49 %
    -4,10 %
    +130,33 %
    +198,94 %
    +285,99 %
    +125,93 %
    ISIN:DE0005407407WKN:540740





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    CEOTRONICS Reports H1 FY 2025/2026: Key Insights (June–Nov 2025) CEOTRONICS AG accelerates its growth trajectory, posting surging sales, record profitability and a historic major order that reshapes its future outlook.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     