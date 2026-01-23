    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtshep solar projects Unternehmensanleihe 8,00 % bis 11/28 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu hep solar projects Unternehmensanleihe 8,00 % bis 11/28
    hep Global GmbH Celebrates Outstanding FY 2025 Results!

    hep global GmbH closes 2025 on a strong note: revenues edge higher, earnings swing sharply into profit, and ambitious growth and financing plans shape the 2026 outlook.

    • hep global GmbH reported a successful fiscal year 2025 with consolidated revenue rising from EUR 43.5 million to EUR 45.4 million, meeting forecasts.
    • The company achieved a significant turnaround in earnings, with preliminary EBIT of EUR 12.7 million, compared to a loss of EUR -4.8 million the previous year.
    • The majority of revenues and earnings were generated in the second half of the year, driven by project sales and progress in ongoing projects in Europe.
    • Adjusted EBIT, accounting for one-off negative effects, reached EUR 18.3 million.
    • For fiscal year 2026, hep global expects consolidated revenues of approximately EUR 90 million and a significant improvement in net cash position to EUR 30-40 million.
    • The company is exploring various financing options to leverage growth opportunities and has engaged investment banks for this purpose.


