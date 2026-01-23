DAX, Life360 & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: boris roessler - picture alliance/dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Life360
|+28,29 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Life360
|+22,86 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Sigma Lithium Corporation
|+16,82 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|PUMA
|-11,96 %
|Freizeit
|🟥
|Eregli Demir Ve Celik Fabrikalari Turk Anonim Sirketi
|-15,13 %
|Stahl und Bergbau
|🟥
|Intel
|-15,82 %
|Halbleiter
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Energy Transition Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Schaeffler
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Moderna
|Biotechnologie
|PUMA
|Freizeit
|Intel
|Halbleiter
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|328
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|188
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|90
|Pharmaindustrie
|Almonty Industries
|71
|Rohstoffe
|Novavax
|59
|Biotechnologie
|adidas
|52
|Freizeit
Life360
Wochenperformance: +18,07 %
Platz 1
Life360
Wochenperformance: +21,43 %
Platz 2
Sigma Lithium Corporation
Wochenperformance: +13,27 %
Platz 3
PUMA
Wochenperformance: -13,04 %
Platz 4
Eregli Demir Ve Celik Fabrikalari Turk Anonim Sirketi
Wochenperformance: -16,52 %
Platz 5
Intel
Wochenperformance: -7,55 %
Platz 6
Energy Transition Minerals
Wochenperformance: +14,52 %
Platz 7
Schaeffler
Wochenperformance: +18,02 %
Platz 8
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: +40,09 %
Platz 9
Moderna
Wochenperformance: +26,94 %
Platz 10
PUMA
Wochenperformance: -13,04 %
Platz 11
Intel
Wochenperformance: -7,55 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,75 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: +8,01 %
Platz 14
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -15,34 %
Platz 15
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +20,15 %
Platz 16
Novavax
Wochenperformance: +20,77 %
Platz 17
adidas
Wochenperformance: -12,55 %
Platz 18
