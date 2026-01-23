    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsABO Energy AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu ABO Energy
    ABO Energy Signs Standstill Deal with Major Creditors

    ABO Energy faces a crucial turning point as it secures a standstill agreement with key creditors, paving the way for a comprehensive restructuring plan now under negotiation.

    Foto: Horst Galuschka - picture alliance/dpa
    • ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA has entered into a standstill agreement with creditors regarding significant financing arrangements.
    • The agreement covers syndicated loans, bilateral loans, selected guarantee lines, and promissory note loans.
    • This standstill agreement is a preliminary step towards a restructuring plan currently being negotiated with financing partners.
    • The creditors have set conditions for continued financing, including the agreement on a restructuring plan and a corresponding restructuring report.
    • A renowned consulting firm has been commissioned to prepare a restructuring report, expected in draft form by February 2026.
    • The company aims to include creditors of specific bonds in the standstill agreement and plans to convene a vote without a meeting soon.

    The price of ABO Energy at the time of the news was 7,3300EUR and was up +5,77 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,1000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,14 % since publication.


