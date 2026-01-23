ABO Energy Signs Standstill Deal with Major Creditors

ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA has entered into a standstill agreement with creditors regarding significant financing arrangements.

The agreement covers syndicated loans, bilateral loans, selected guarantee lines, and promissory note loans.

This standstill agreement is a preliminary step towards a restructuring plan currently being negotiated with financing partners.

The creditors have set conditions for continued financing, including the agreement on a restructuring plan and a corresponding restructuring report.

A renowned consulting firm has been commissioned to prepare a restructuring report, expected in draft form by February 2026.

The company aims to include creditors of specific bonds in the standstill agreement and plans to convene a vote without a meeting soon.

The price of ABO Energy at the time of the news was 7,3300EUR and was up +5,77 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,1000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,14 % since publication.





