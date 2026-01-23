LR Health & Beauty Announces Preliminary 2025 Results & Bond Restructuring
Facing softer 2025 earnings but stable sales, the company is pursuing a far‑reaching restructuring to restore profitability and protect bondholder value by 2028.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- The company expects an EBITDA of around EUR 16 million for 2025, slightly below the previous forecast of EUR 17-20 million.
- Projected sales for 2025 are approximately EUR 277 million, within the earlier expected range of EUR 276-281 million.
- A draft restructuring opinion indicates that by 2028, EBITDA could reach EUR 27.3 million in a sensitivity case and EUR 31.4 million in a management case.
- The company plans to negotiate a financial restructuring involving a EUR 10 million equity contribution from its shareholder and amendments to its bonds.
- Proposed bond restructuring includes a 55% write-down of the nominal amount, extension of maturity until December 2029, and interest payment deferrals.
- If restructuring fails, bondholders could face an insolvency quota of around 6% in a liquidation scenario.
