    LR Health & Beauty Announces Preliminary 2025 Results & Bond Restructuring

    Facing softer 2025 earnings but stable sales, the company is pursuing a far‑reaching restructuring to restore profitability and protect bondholder value by 2028.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • The company expects an EBITDA of around EUR 16 million for 2025, slightly below the previous forecast of EUR 17-20 million.
    • Projected sales for 2025 are approximately EUR 277 million, within the earlier expected range of EUR 276-281 million.
    • A draft restructuring opinion indicates that by 2028, EBITDA could reach EUR 27.3 million in a sensitivity case and EUR 31.4 million in a management case.
    • The company plans to negotiate a financial restructuring involving a EUR 10 million equity contribution from its shareholder and amendments to its bonds.
    • Proposed bond restructuring includes a 55% write-down of the nominal amount, extension of maturity until December 2029, and interest payment deferrals.
    • If restructuring fails, bondholders could face an insolvency quota of around 6% in a liquidation scenario.


    LR Health & Beauty Unternehmensanleihe 9,532 % bis 03/28

    0,00 %
    +15,71 %
    +1,25 %
    -15,63 %
    -55,32 %
    -56,99 %
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
