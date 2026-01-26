Stabilus SE Faces Challenges in Q1 FY2026 Due to Market & Currency Effects

Stabilus SE reported Q1 FY2026 revenue of €291.1 million, down 10.7% from €326.0 million in Q1 FY2025, with over one-third of the decline due to currency effects.

Adjusted EBIT for Q1 FY2026 was €29.3 million, reflecting a margin of 10.1%, down from 11.6% in Q1 FY2025.

Adjusted free cash flow (FCF) significantly increased to €23.9 million in Q1 FY2026, compared to €8.9 million in the same quarter last year.

The company confirmed its full-year forecast for FY2026, expecting revenue between €1.1 billion and €1.3 billion, an adjusted EBIT margin of 10% to 12%, and adjusted FCF of €80 million to €110 million.

The EMEA region maintained stable revenue at €123.6 million, while the APAC region saw a significant decline to €60.3 million, attributed to challenging market conditions, particularly in the automotive sector.

The Aerospace, Marine & Rail segment experienced a 16% revenue increase, contrasting with declines in other segments, particularly Energy & Construction (30%) and Automotive (14%).

