    SKAN & BV Holding Reveal 2025 Financial Highlights

    SKAN Group AG outlines a mixed 2025 outlook, with softer sales and earnings but slightly stronger orders, ahead of full results due in March 2026.

    • SKAN Group AG expects preliminary net sales of around CHF 332 million for 2025, down from CHF 361.3 million in 2024.
    • The company's EBITDA is projected to be approximately CHF 38 million, compared to CHF 57 million in 2024.
    • Order intake for 2025 is estimated at around CHF 365 million, slightly higher than CHF 359.5 million in 2024.
    • The detailed 2025 financial results will be published on March 24, 2026, along with the annual report and year-end presentation.
    • An investor, analyst, and media conference is scheduled for March 24, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. in Zurich.
    • SKAN is a global leader in isolator systems for aseptic pharmaceutical production, employing nearly 1,700 people worldwide.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at BV Holding is on 24.03.2026.

    The price of BV Holding at the time of the news was 65,60EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    24 minutes after the article was published, the price was 65,10EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,76 % since publication.


    BV Holding

    0,00 %
    +4,72 %
    +15,83 %
    +11,97 %
    -9,02 %
    ISIN:CH0013396012WKN:A0MPG1





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
