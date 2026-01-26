SKAN & BV Holding Reveal 2025 Financial Highlights

SKAN Group AG expects preliminary net sales of around CHF 332 million for 2025, down from CHF 361.3 million in 2024.

The company's EBITDA is projected to be approximately CHF 38 million, compared to CHF 57 million in 2024.

Order intake for 2025 is estimated at around CHF 365 million, slightly higher than CHF 359.5 million in 2024.

The detailed 2025 financial results will be published on March 24, 2026, along with the annual report and year-end presentation.

An investor, analyst, and media conference is scheduled for March 24, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. in Zurich.

SKAN is a global leader in isolator systems for aseptic pharmaceutical production, employing nearly 1,700 people worldwide.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at BV Holding is on 24.03.2026.

The price of BV Holding at the time of the news was 65,60EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

24 minutes after the article was published, the price was 65,10EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,76 % since publication.





