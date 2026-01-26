Friedrich Vorwerk Group Surges with €704M Revenue & 23.2% EBITDA in 2025
Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE closed 2025 with record-breaking growth, beating its own forecasts, sharply boosting profitability and liquidity, and entering 2026 with a strong order book.
Foto: Friedrich Vorwerk
- Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE generated revenues of €704 million in the 2025 fiscal year, significantly exceeding the forecast of €650-680 million.
- The company achieved an EBITDA margin of 23.2%, with EBITDA more than doubling to €163.3 million compared to €80.5 million in 2024.
- The fourth quarter of 2025 saw a revenue increase of 25% year-over-year, reaching €199.3 million, and an EBITDA of €57.5 million, resulting in a margin of 28.9%.
- The order backlog as of December 31, 2025, was €1,021.4 million, while new project intake was €538.0 million.
- Cash and cash equivalents increased to €279.7 million, surpassing the previous year's figure by over €100 million, with net liquidity at €261.9 million.
- The company plans to publish its full annual report for 2025 on March 31, 2026.
The price of Friedrich Vorwerk Group at the time of the news was 89,40EUR and was up +2,94 % compared with the previous
day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 91,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,79 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.289,64PKT (0,00 %).
