    Friedrich Vorwerk Group Surges with €704M Revenue & 23.2% EBITDA in 2025

    Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE closed 2025 with record-breaking growth, beating its own forecasts, sharply boosting profitability and liquidity, and entering 2026 with a strong order book.

    Foto: Friedrich Vorwerk
    • Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE generated revenues of €704 million in the 2025 fiscal year, significantly exceeding the forecast of €650-680 million.
    • The company achieved an EBITDA margin of 23.2%, with EBITDA more than doubling to €163.3 million compared to €80.5 million in 2024.
    • The fourth quarter of 2025 saw a revenue increase of 25% year-over-year, reaching €199.3 million, and an EBITDA of €57.5 million, resulting in a margin of 28.9%.
    • The order backlog as of December 31, 2025, was €1,021.4 million, while new project intake was €538.0 million.
    • Cash and cash equivalents increased to €279.7 million, surpassing the previous year's figure by over €100 million, with net liquidity at €261.9 million.
    • The company plans to publish its full annual report for 2025 on March 31, 2026.

    Friedrich Vorwerk Group

    ISIN:DE000A255F11WKN:A255F1





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
