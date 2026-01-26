MBB SE Surpasses 2025 Earnings Forecast with 18% EBITDA Margin

MBB SE exceeded its earnings forecast for fiscal year 2025 with an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 18% on revenue of €1.17 billion.

Revenue increased from €1.07 billion in the previous year to €1.17 billion in 2025.

The adjusted EBITDA for 2025 is expected to be approximately €211 million, up from €149 million in 2024.

The strong performance was driven by excellent results in the fourth quarter, especially at Friedrich Vorwerk, Aumann, and Delignit.

The company's net liquidity rose sharply to around €760 million by the end of 2025, compared to €553.9 million at the end of 2024.

The 2025 annual report will be published on 31 March 2026.

The next important date at MBB is on 31.03.2026 for the publication of the annual financial report.

