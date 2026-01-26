MBB SE Surpasses 2025 Earnings Forecast with 18% EBITDA Margin
MBB SE closes 2025 on a high note, beating its earnings guidance as revenue, profitability and liquidity all surge on the back of a powerful fourth quarter.
Foto: Superingo - stock.adobe.com
- MBB SE exceeded its earnings forecast for fiscal year 2025 with an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 18% on revenue of €1.17 billion.
- Revenue increased from €1.07 billion in the previous year to €1.17 billion in 2025.
- The adjusted EBITDA for 2025 is expected to be approximately €211 million, up from €149 million in 2024.
- The strong performance was driven by excellent results in the fourth quarter, especially at Friedrich Vorwerk, Aumann, and Delignit.
- The company's net liquidity rose sharply to around €760 million by the end of 2025, compared to €553.9 million at the end of 2024.
- The 2025 annual report will be published on 31 March 2026.
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at MBB is on 31.03.2026.
The price of MBB at the time of the news was 208,50EUR and was up +4,67 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 209,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,24 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.278,19PKT (-0,06 %).
