ABO Energy Achieves Major Restructuring Milestone: Banks Sign Standstill Agreement

ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA has signed a standstill agreement with its creditors to facilitate a restructuring plan.

The company anticipates an annual loss of approximately €170 million for the 2025 financial year due to unfavorable market conditions.

A comprehensive transformation and efficiency program has been initiated to return to profitability, potentially involving personnel reductions.

Hübner Management has been engaged to oversee the restructuring process, led by a Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO) team.

Bondholders of the 2024/2029 bond are being asked to waive a negative pledge clause to secure interim financing for ongoing projects.

ABO Energy has a project pipeline of around 30 gigawatts, primarily in Germany and France, which is expected to support profitability restoration post-restructuring.

The price of ABO Energy at the time of the news was 7,3300EUR and was down -0,54 % compared with the previous day.

0 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,2200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,50 % since publication.





