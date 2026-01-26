ABO Energy Achieves Major Restructuring Milestone: Banks Sign Standstill Agreement
ABO Energy faces a pivotal turning point as it launches a far‑reaching restructuring to tackle heavy losses, secure fresh financing, and unlock its vast European project pipeline.
Foto: Horst Galuschka - picture alliance/dpa
- ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA has signed a standstill agreement with its creditors to facilitate a restructuring plan.
- The company anticipates an annual loss of approximately €170 million for the 2025 financial year due to unfavorable market conditions.
- A comprehensive transformation and efficiency program has been initiated to return to profitability, potentially involving personnel reductions.
- Hübner Management has been engaged to oversee the restructuring process, led by a Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO) team.
- Bondholders of the 2024/2029 bond are being asked to waive a negative pledge clause to secure interim financing for ongoing projects.
- ABO Energy has a project pipeline of around 30 gigawatts, primarily in Germany and France, which is expected to support profitability restoration post-restructuring.
The price of ABO Energy at the time of the news was 7,3300EUR and was down -0,54 % compared with the previous day.
0 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,2200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,50 % since publication.
+0,83 %
+5,65 %
-37,34 %
-78,90 %
-82,20 %
-91,25 %
-84,98 %
-22,75 %
