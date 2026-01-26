    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsABO Energy AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu ABO Energy
    ABO Energy Achieves Major Restructuring Milestone: Banks Sign Standstill Agreement

    ABO Energy faces a pivotal turning point as it launches a far‑reaching restructuring to tackle heavy losses, secure fresh financing, and unlock its vast European project pipeline.

    Foto: Horst Galuschka - picture alliance/dpa
    • ABO Energy GmbH & Co. KGaA has signed a standstill agreement with its creditors to facilitate a restructuring plan.
    • The company anticipates an annual loss of approximately €170 million for the 2025 financial year due to unfavorable market conditions.
    • A comprehensive transformation and efficiency program has been initiated to return to profitability, potentially involving personnel reductions.
    • Hübner Management has been engaged to oversee the restructuring process, led by a Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO) team.
    • Bondholders of the 2024/2029 bond are being asked to waive a negative pledge clause to secure interim financing for ongoing projects.
    • ABO Energy has a project pipeline of around 30 gigawatts, primarily in Germany and France, which is expected to support profitability restoration post-restructuring.

    The price of ABO Energy at the time of the news was 7,3300EUR and was down -0,54 % compared with the previous day.
    0 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,2200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,50 % since publication.


    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
