    The Platform Group Achieves 39% Revenue Growth to EUR 728M in 2025

    In 2025, The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA delivered powerful growth across all key metrics, significantly boosting revenue, profitability, and financial strength.

    The Platform Group Achieves 39% Revenue Growth to EUR 728M in 2025
    • The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA achieved a revenue growth of 39% to EUR 728 million in the financial year 2025.
    • Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 was EUR 55 million, representing a 65.3% increase from the previous year.
    • Gross merchandise volume (GMV) rose by 44% year-on-year to EUR 1.3 billion.
    • Net profit increased from EUR 32.7 million to EUR 46.5 million, a growth of 42.2%.
    • The company improved its net debt leverage to 2.2, down from 2.6 the previous year.
    • The annual report for financial year 2025 will be published on April 22, 2026.

    The next important date, Preliminary financial results for the fiscal year 2025, at The Platform Group is on 26.01.2026.

    The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 4,9225EUR and was up +1,65 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,8905EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,65 % since publication.


    ISIN:DE000A40ZW88WKN:A40ZW8





