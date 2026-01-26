The Platform Group Achieves 39% Revenue Growth to EUR 728M in 2025

The Platform Group SE & Co. KGaA achieved a revenue growth of 39% to EUR 728 million in the financial year 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 was EUR 55 million, representing a 65.3% increase from the previous year.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV) rose by 44% year-on-year to EUR 1.3 billion.

Net profit increased from EUR 32.7 million to EUR 46.5 million, a growth of 42.2%.

The company improved its net debt leverage to 2.2, down from 2.6 the previous year.

The annual report for financial year 2025 will be published on April 22, 2026.

