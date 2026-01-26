    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsThe Platform Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu The Platform Group
    Platform Group Revenue Soars 39% to EUR 728M in 2025, Outlook Bright

    The Platform Group enters 2025 with powerful momentum: soaring revenue, expanding margins, and stronger balance-sheet metrics set the stage for another year of robust growth.

    • The Platform Group's revenue for 2025 is projected to increase by 39% to EUR 728 million, with a significant improvement in operating results.
    • Gross merchandise volume (GMV) for 2025 reached approximately EUR 1.3 billion, reflecting a 44% year-on-year growth.
    • Adjusted EBITDA grew by 65.3% to EUR 55 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin rising to 7.6%.
    • Net income is expected to be EUR 46.5 million, up from EUR 32.7 million the previous year, resulting in earnings per share (EPS) of EUR 2.26.
    • Net debt leverage decreased to 2.2x, down from 2.6x the previous year, indicating improved financial health.
    • The company anticipates continued growth and margin improvement in 2026, supported by an increase in the number of connected partners to 16,610.

