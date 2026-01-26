    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus

    Airbus am Dax-Ende - Medienberichte belasten

    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Die Aktien von Airbus haben am Montag als schwächster Dax-Wert 1,5 Prozent eingebüßt. Sie schlossen damit eine Kurslücke im Chart vom starken Jahresanfang und sind zurück an ihrer 50-Tage-Linie.

    Als Stimmungsdämpfer sahen Börsianer einen internen Brief des Managements an die Mitarbeiter, aus dem die Nachrichtenagentur Reuters zitiert. Demnach sei der Jahresauftakt geprägt von einer beispiellosen Anzahl von Krisen und beunruhigenden geopolitischen Entwicklungen.

    Derweil konkurrieren Rheinmetall zusammen mit dem Bremer Satellitenhersteller OHB laut dem "Handelsblatt" gegen Airbus um das bislang größte Satellitenprojekt der Bundeswehr. Der Auftragswert soll sich auf bis zu zehn Milliarden Euro belaufen, hieß es in der Zeitung unter Berufung auf mehrere mit dem Vorgang betraute Personen./ag/jha/

     

    Die Rheinmetall Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -1,69 % und einem Kurs von 203,6 auf Tradegate (26. Januar 2026, 10:04 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Rheinmetall Aktie um -2,52 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +20,52 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Rheinmetall bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 82,54 Mrd..

    Rheinmetall zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 8,1000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,4200 %.

    Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 2.160,71EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 2.000,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 2.300,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +11,14 %/+27,81 % bedeutet.




    dpa-AFX
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
